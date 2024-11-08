MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th November 2024

Rahul must clear air on citizenship

Rahul Gandhi, the scion of Congress party aspiring to become PM of India, is alleged to be holding dual citizenship, but is evading its disclosure while contesting parliamentary polls at regular intervals. This is not an excusable offence! RaGa should step in and clear the air, if he is not at fault. Otherwise, if CBI and other agencies investigating the case stumble upon solid evidence against him, RaGa would face the music and will never be able to become a Member of Parliament, leave alone the PM of India.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

What Trump’s triumph means

Donald Trump triumphed once again in the electoral battle. He created history after Grover Cleveland to come back after 4 years and won the presidential election. Republicans got majority seats in the Senate, too. Trump ‘managed’ to win despite sexual/corruption allegations and even when he fared poorly in debates with Kamala Harris. Trump’s attack on Harris had a misogynistic and racist tone. The polarised American voters seemed not yet ready for a women President.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

***

Many expected it would be a tight fight between Trump and Kamala Harris, only to be proved wrong with landslide for Trump. He will become more powerful man in office than before, with all three wings of power that include senate and House of representatives in his control. His policies of America first may discourage wars outside, but his taxation policies will encourage trade wars. His known stance against immigration may prove a bitter pill for world countries, including India. The people of America have strengthened the hands of their leader with clear mandate to lead the country out of turbulence. The world should get ready and watch the evolving action-packed future course.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

It is quite intriguing that the electorate of the USA ultimately preferred Donald Trump for one more term, though he faces four criminal indictments and a convicted felon in a sordid saga of sexual involvement with an adult film star and was impeached twice over charges relating to obstruction of justice to inciting insurrection and more. Nearer home, it is quite assuring to observe that the electorate of the state of Andhra Pradesh recently exercised their franchise more prudently say, under more or less similar circumstances, than our US counterparts.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

***

Under Trump 2.0, expect less of international turmoil and more of domestic turmoil (Trump Triumphs: Nov 7). Kamala Harris paid the price for Biden’s mishandling of West Asia and Ukraine wars. The biggest winner is Elon Musk. He bought Twitter, restored Trump’s suspended account, ran pro-Trump propaganda on X and can now expect business favours.

Sajid Farooq, Kurnool

***

President-elect Donald Trump and America are made for each other or so it seems from the scale of his victory. His comeback in an astounding fashion wouldn’t have been possible without the American love affair with him. The majority of Americans cutting across demographic groups preferred a white supremacist of Caucasian descent to a woman of colour born to a Jamaican father and a South Asian mother as the President for all his fallibilities, flaws, faults and felonies. The victory says a lot more about American society than it does about the President-elect himself.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

To my knowledge, this is perhaps the first time that voters have returned a figure with such a polarizing record and felon to power. Regardless of whether it’s Trump or Harris in office, their priority will remain the interests of the United States. This should serve as a reminder to those in India who perceive Trump’s previous rapport with Prime Minister Modi as indicative of future US-India relations.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad