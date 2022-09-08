MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th September 2022

Congress making right moves

The grand old party Congress has taken a right step to start 3,500 km padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The former president of that party Rahul Gandhi is all set to lead and participate in this massive people contact programme raising hopes about the future of that party. For quite some time, the party had lost touch with the ground and paid the price in the form of repeated failures at the hustings. Still it cannot be written off on national stage of electoral politics with its presence, however feeble, in a majority of states. The non-BJP parties cannot afford to ignore it, in making alliances of opposition.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

Congress proposal to walk and talk with public for a long distance will help the party to know the public suffering and to plan to address the grievances and establish a good governance. Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook Padayatra and came to know the suffering of public. He planned welfare measures. It helped the party to plan the governance. I am sure, what Rahul Gandhi is planning will certainly help the party. In olden days, kings used to go out to public without revealing their identity.

KLRao, Visakhapatnam

Need to raise literary awareness

Even in times of global crises, efforts are being continually made to find alternatives ways to ensure the continuity of learning, through distance and e-learning, etc. International Literacy Day (ILD) is celebrated on September 8 to spread awareness about the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies and to stress the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies. It is necessary to raise awareness on literary issues that are faced by people and also to endorse campaigns that help in increasing literacy for all people. UNESCO continues to play a leading role in improving global literacy and is promoting International Literacy Day with governments and communities.

Divyansha Sharma, Ujjain

A timely appeal for communal amity

"Let us denounce communal politics" (The Hans India, 7/9) is a timely and well-written article by Ramu Survajjula, in the interests of communal harmony of historical Hyderabad which was ruled by Nizam during pre-independent period with good and bad governance, resulting in an armed struggle with bloodshed and later Hyderabad state joined independent India with military intervention as there was no way for the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan and some left for Pakistan. Though communal disturbances were a major problem during the past decades, as rightly said, it is gratifying that there has been dip in the incidents. This clearly indicates every citizen is for communal harmony, goodwill and togetherness with brotherhood. It is most unfortunate that some politicians and leaders bank on faith and religion for the survival of their political party as well as themselves and never bother about backwardness of the people and development of the areas. A worrying issue is that some ruling political parties while criticising some political parties as communal themselves are supporting other communal party for their survival giving an opportunity to other party for communal polarisation.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda.

II

The writer Dr Ramu Suravajjula's advice to all political parties to reject communalism as it is causing great feelings of insecurity amongst people is timely and apt. At the outset, communalism has no place in a democracy and in a multi-religious and multi-cultural country like ours which strongly believes and works on the principle of the powerful "Unity in Diversity" for growth and development. The growing conflicts between communities at the drop of a hat as a consequence of failure of all political parties to uphold the principle of rule of law is a matter of great concern because it acts as an impediment for growth. Parties blaming each other for using religious card to garner votes need to seriously introspect and correct themselves before it becomes a Frankenstein monster to devour all.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Speeding a dangerous thrill

The sudden death of industrial magnate Cyrus Mistry is an eye-opener to speedsters. Highway accidents are happening due to high speed beyond limits together with inattentive driving. Human errors lead to heavy casualties than mechanical failures. Caution boards are not just for erection but for warning the possible dangers. When will the drivers learn such lessons? A few decades ago, there were no seat belts, no helmet rule and no fines. Cautious driving and controlling the speed used to be the hall-mark, though road accidents were occurring but minimum. Speed governors are to be provided during the manufacturing stage itself in all road transport vehicles.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad