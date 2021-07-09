MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th July 2021

AP inexplicably left out in reshuffle

It appears that there is no provision in our richly hailed Constitution that every State in the country must have a representation in the Union Cabinet. It is very unfortunate that the truncated and aggrieved AP state does not possess any representation in the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

As everybody knows in the country, AP has been very cruelly cheated by all the political parties, led by the Congress - BJP duo, as a result the State cannot be rejuvenated in the near future. In such severe conditions, there is every dire necessity that the State must have a representation at the Centre. People hoped that the State will be given justice, at least in the latest reshuffle. But to utter dismay, the Centre has just been neglected and even thrown away. What if a Governor's post is given to AP.....No use,but may be a political step.

The party which is having sizable number of MPs from AP is also passing the years, without any fruitful outcome, as promised by it earlier before elections. Is it that if the ruling party at Centre is not having any MP from AP state, it cannot accommodate any other in the cabinet, who can become MP within 6 months, as per the constitutional provision?. Why such indiscriminate injustice to AP? Who will save this poor and pitiable AP?

TV Nageswara Rao, Visakhapatnam

Balanced cabinet

It is established that caste, education and other vital factors are taken into consideration behind this mammoth exercise. It has also have paved a platform suitable for experience while giving young people an opportunity. This does establish that the new generation is given anteriority. The new cabinet has four State chief ministers. In terms of professions, there are 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former government officials, another seven research degree holders and three business degree graduates. The number of women ministers will increase to 11 after the expansion. In terms of social groups, 12 members from Scheduled Castes, 8 members from Scheduled Tribes and 27 members from Backward Classes will be appointed as ministers after the reorganisation.

Kolluru Raju, Kakinada

New hopes with new faces

An overhauled and reshuffled union cabinet, with young and new faces, is now ready to work under the leadership of the Prime minister Sri. Narendra Modi. This team has the mark of NA Mo including the exclusion of senior members like Ravi Shankar Prasad. Most of the new cabinet have the experience of working as members of various advisory committees of the present government and have participated as the thinktank of various programmes. The expansion of the cabinet reflects the fabric of the allied parties which was given the mandate in the previous elections. This move of Narendra Modi will strengthen the relationships of BJP with its allies and may suppress the dissatisfaction to decimal, if any, in the partners of the Government.

The forthcoming election in some States and the hope of coming into power in states like in Telangana in future may be key factors to draft the members into this cabinet. It is happy that Telangana has got its share in this expansion in the form of upgradation of Sri. G.Kishan Reddy into Cabinet Status.

Let us hope that this new team of Sri Narendra Modi, which includes well-qualified, repeatedly elected and committed workers, loyalists to the party, will do its best in bringing the name and fame to our mother land, without entering into complexities. May this new team be blessed with the strength and direction to take forward the country in all the spheres of development and progress.

Dr M Venkata Ramana, Khammam

A good mix of young and old

PM Modi has designed a new lotus to serve the nation. After forming a Co-operation ministry, PM has formed a new Cabinet with the biggest council of minister with 77 members. The step in the mid-term seems to be strategic. Representing roughly the whole India, the cabinet has now more intellectual and younger members as compared to any other former Cabinet. It includes the people from all the community which would be helpful to gain the confidence of the countrymen. This big change is likely to revive and bolster the nation. It is also a politically motivated step which has been done keeping the upcoming state elections in the view.

Mohit Rawal, Ujjain

Non-performers axed

The cabinet expansion at the Centre in the middle of tenure has surprised many with its unique features. The high profile ministers like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsha Vardhan, Javadekar, who had played a key role since the beginning of NDA rule, losing their jobs is intriguing. Anyway by giving proper representation to educated, young, women, socially disadvantaged and to leaders from underrepresented regions of the country in the ministry, the Modi government has sent right signals. It can be seen as a part of mission 2024 politically for the ruling dispensation. In the team where Modi is the team leader, there will be hardly any difference in functioning with the new formations.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla