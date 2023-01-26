People expressed their views on preamble on the occasion of R-Day

Preamble is that key which opens the blossom of the Constitution and in few lines covers the entire Constitution. It starts with the words "We the people", thereby showing that the Constitution is meant for all people. It contains both rights and duties in it.

The words Justice, Equality and Liberty constitute an apartment and for that apartment to stand, base is Fraternity, and on this edifice stands the Constitution.

-Baglekar Akash Kumar, Advocate, Telangana High Court.

It's all about the dreams of the Indians which is laid by our ancestors who fought for our freedom and it's for us. . It is only possible when we all think for "Unity of the Nation". Citizens should discharge their fundamental duties and fight for Fundamental Rights..

- Vinay Vangala- IT employee.

Preamble gives us a detailed account of the philosophy of the constitution and states the objectives of the Constitution of India, which are justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity to maintain the integrity and unity of the nation

- R Pranav , inter second year student.

I truly respect the preamble of our constitution. But it is time to make some changes in two aspects of our preamble first one is justice - it is too slow the law shows too much pity on the culprits than on the victims. They are kept behind the bars and are well fed with food and justice is given too late. The time taken to give justice to culprits should be fast within the law. Including the juvenile. Crime is a crime whoever does it. The second one equality still it is lagging behind. Reservation should not be given. Giving reservation to particular caste again leads to inequality shown in other castes.

-D Sai , second-year degree student

The Preamble, called the soul of the Constitution, has been taken from the United State American Constitution. Let us tell you that the preamble of the constitution begins with 'We The People'.

On 26 January 1950, the Ashok Chakra was accepted as a national symbol. The word secular was added to the Preamble by the 42nd Amendment Act of 1976.

The Indian Constitution ensures equality for all religions and religious tolerance. The original copy of the Indian Constitution is hand-written on hand-made paper. Presently it is stored in the Nitrogen Gas Chamber in the Library of the Parliament House New Delhi.

- Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, Former State Spokesperson BJP Telangana

The preamble has been a part of the Constitution and also been the part of the first pages of the textbook so that the future citizens are aware of it, understand it and follow it from very young age to grow up to be responsible citizens. Following the foundation laid by the preamble means following the constitution. Unfortunately, many want to change it and the constitution. How can we erase the words of the preamble that are etched in the minds and hearts of every Indian.

- Asif Hussain Sohail, Political & Social Activist

Well, I believe the Preamble of the Indian Constitution is the lifeline of our Indian society. India is such a diverse country with people from varied cultures and traditions, yet unified with a sense of togetherness, just because of the principles of our Indian constitution! We are in 2023 and I believe we are slowly moving towards the powerful nations when it comes to defence and economic growth. It is everyone's responsibility to live through the preamble of the Indian constitution every single day, not just reciting on special days such as republic day / on the school/ college textbooks.

The government should take the responsibility to educate every citizen about their rights and also function with social responsibility in a democratic manner so that we could all live with unity.

- Mahesh Talari, social activist