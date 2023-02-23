In order to revive newspaper reading habits in the post Covid world, I am happy that Hans group is coming out with new design and display by using modern technology. My best wishes for their successful endeavour.

SK Joshi, Former Chief Secretary, Telangana

The New Look of Hans India is excellent and appreciable. The change in colour and design has made it look very attractive. Young Hans has now become more impressive. We Wish Team Hans a great success.

K Anjana Rao , Head Mistress, Sai Krupa High School

Hans India's new look not only looks nice but also enhances its quality of being a trustworthy newspaper which reflects courage and confidence of the team in Journalism. It has been an inspiring newspaper and the change has given value addition to it.