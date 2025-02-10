Atishi Resignation News: L-G's ‘Cursed by Yamuna’ Comment Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena reportedly told outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi that her party, AAP, lost the Delhi assembly elections due to a “curse by Yamuna Maiya.” This remark, made during Atishi’s resignation submission at Raj Bhawan, has added fuel to the ongoing Atishi resignation controversy and sparked a fresh round of debate in Delhi politics.

As per sources, when Atishi visited the L-G’s office to tender her resignation, Saxena reminded her of the multiple warnings he had given the AAP government regarding public interest issues, particularly the pollution of the Yamuna river. Saxena allegedly stated that despite these concerns, the government had ignored them, leading to AAP's electoral defeat.

The L-G’s statement on Atishi’s resignation, which referenced the “curse by Yamuna,” suggested that the failure to address the river’s condition played a key role in the AAP’s loss. During the election campaign, the Yamuna’s cleanliness had been a significant issue. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of polluting the river, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make “Yamuna ji the identity of Delhi” under a BJP-led government.

The 2025 Delhi assembly elections marked a turning point in Delhi’s political crisis. The BJP made a historic comeback, winning 48 out of 70 seats, securing a two-thirds majority. In contrast, AAP’s tally dropped sharply from 62 seats to just 22, a stark decline that reflected widespread discontent with the Kejriwal government.

Despite the overall loss for AAP, Atishi managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, narrowly defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes. This victory stood out amid AAP’s broader electoral setback, as several senior leaders, including former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

This development comes as part of the latest updates surrounding Atishi resignation news and the Delhi CM Atishi resignation 2025. Following the election results, L-G Saxena dissolved the seventh legislative assembly of Delhi, effectively clearing the path for the formation of a new BJP-led government in the national capital.

The Atishi vs L-G Delhi politics dynamic is now at the center of the political discourse, with this latest L-G statement on Atishi’s resignation amplifying the tensions between the AAP government and the central leadership. The Atishi resignation controversy continues to dominate discussions as Delhi braces for the next chapter in its political saga.