Delhi CM addresses public grievances at Jan Sunwai

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday heard grievances of people at ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her residence Jan Seva Sadan on Raj Niwas Marg, saying timely resolution of public issues is the topmost priority of her government.

She directed the officials of the government to act with sensitivity and promptness in addressing the grievances of the citizens.

“Public dialogue is the soul of good governance,” she said in a statement from the CMO. The chief minister “attentively” heard problems, complaints, and suggestions of the people during ‘Jan Sunwai’ and issued clear instructions to officials of related departments to take immediate action. She interacted individually with the complainants, assuring them that their concerns and suggestions would be addressed as quickly as possible, the statement said.

Gupta said that the Delhi government is committed to bridging the gap between the administration and the public, making governance more transparent and accountable through active public participation, the statement added.