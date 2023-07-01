Learner’s licence process eased in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The people of Himachal Pradesh can now obtain learner’s licence from the comfort of their homes as the state government has launched a new initiative allowing online process, leveraging Aadhaar-based authentication, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The Aadhaar-based learner’s licence process eliminates the need for physical verification, scrutiny, and approval, streamlining the application procedure, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The initiative will not only save time and resources but also reduce the un-necessarily burden on the regional transport offices (RTO) and regional and licensing authorities (RLA’s) offices, they said. Applicants can now submit their learner’s licence applications, upload necessary documents and signatures, and make the required fee payment online. However, for the driving licence test, individuals still need to schedule an appointment and physically visit the RLA as per their slot booking, he added. To ensure the authenticity of the test taker, an artificial intelligence (AI) based face authentication process is initiated before the learner’s licence test begins.