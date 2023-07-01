Live
- PM Modi advocates digital payments for transparency
- 'If I make 80, that'll be a miracle': Allan Border reveals his Parkinson's disease battle
- ‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
- Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US
- Gujarat High Court to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree on July 7
- I was feeling a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League
- Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter’s plea with Rs 50L cost
- Non-Twitter users cannot see their favourite celebrity tweets
- Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in Karnataka
- Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed
Learner’s licence process eased in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla: The people of Himachal Pradesh can now obtain learner’s licence from the comfort of their homes as the state government has launched a new...
Shimla: The people of Himachal Pradesh can now obtain learner’s licence from the comfort of their homes as the state government has launched a new initiative allowing online process, leveraging Aadhaar-based authentication, a statement issued here on Friday said.
The Aadhaar-based learner’s licence process eliminates the need for physical verification, scrutiny, and approval, streamlining the application procedure, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The initiative will not only save time and resources but also reduce the un-necessarily burden on the regional transport offices (RTO) and regional and licensing authorities (RLA’s) offices, they said. Applicants can now submit their learner’s licence applications, upload necessary documents and signatures, and make the required fee payment online. However, for the driving licence test, individuals still need to schedule an appointment and physically visit the RLA as per their slot booking, he added. To ensure the authenticity of the test taker, an artificial intelligence (AI) based face authentication process is initiated before the learner’s licence test begins.