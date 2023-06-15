Mann writes to PM Modi, opposes move to give water to Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday opposed the “unilateral decision” of the Centre to waive the conditions of seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for drawing water by Himachal Pradesh for irrigation schemes.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said it is unfortunate that the Union government had issued directions to the chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in this regard on May 15.

He said that vide these directions, the government has directed the BBMB Chairman to do away with the present mechanism of NOC with the condition that the cumulative drawal by the Himachal Pradesh government, is kept below their analogous share in power, that is 7.19 per cent as decided by the Supreme Court. Further, the chief minister said that BBMB shall only carry out a technical feasibility study for the drawal of water by Himachal Pradesh for water supply/irrigation projects if it involves engineering structures of BBMB and conveys the necessary technical requirements to Himachal Pradesh within 60 days from receipt of such request.

According to the chief minister, this decision is completely unjustified, baseless and a grave injustice to Punjab because as per the water agreements, no water is required to be allocated to Himachal Pradesh out of the rivers Sutlej and Beas.

He said though, the Supreme Court has allowed a 7.19 per cent share to Himachal Pradesh for power and no orders have been issued by the Apex court regarding the sharing of water. Mann said the sharing of water is an inter-state dispute and “no unilateral directions can be issued to share the waters by the states”.