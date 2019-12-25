New Delhi: Students from various universities join the march against the amended Citizenship Act

New Delhi (PTI): Students from various universities across Delhi joined a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday against the amended Citizenship Act, amid heavy deployment of security personnel. Slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Chhatra Ekta Zindabad' resonated through the air as they commenced their march. Several citizens also took part in it.

Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University took part in the march. Former student leader Umar Khalid said not only was the civil society resisting the legislation, but several chief ministers and political parties as well have criticised it. Kiran, a resident of Chittaranjan Park, who brought her three-year-old twin daughters to the march, accused the government of "destroying the diversity" of the country.

"They (her daughters) have been seeing what was happening on television and I got them here directly from school. They should know what is happening in the country," Kiran, who identified herself by her first name, said. Sania, a Delhi University alumnus and resident of Jamia Nagar, said, "It is our right to protest. The protests have baffled the political leadership to an extent that they are changing their statements. We will continue our protest till CAA is taken back."