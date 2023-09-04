No plans to advance or delay elections: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: The Centre has no plans to call early general election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would like to serve India's citizens till the last day of his current term, Union minister Anurag Thakur told a news channel on Sunday.

The minister said the Union government has no plans to delay the upcoming Assembly elections to hold them later along with the general election due early next year.

The Centre earlier this week called a five-day special session of Parliament, which set off a buzz that the government may bring in three key bills, including the one for simultaneous elections.

Some suggested that the government may either pre-pone the general election or delay the polls in five states scheduled for later this year.

Thakur said: “The government has set up a committee on One Nation, One Election and the committee will do an extensive round of deliberations with stakeholders before norms are finalised for One Nation, One Election.”

The minister said the government would like Adhir Ranjan Choudhary to be a part of the One Nation, One Election committee. “Including the voice of the Opposition shows the large heartedness of the Modi government,” he added. The Union minister also hinted that the government has big plans for the special session of Parliament which starts on September 18, but he did not reveal the agenda of the special session.

