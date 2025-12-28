Doctorate awarded to Aravind

Vijayawada: Aravind Arasavilli, chairman of Exxeella Education Group, has been awarded a Doctorate in International Education by KL University. The doctorate recognises his academic work and engagement in the field of international education and student advisory services. An educationist and entrepreneur, Aravind holds an MBA from the United States. His exposure to international academic systems and student mobility led him to further study global education frameworks and counseling practices. His doctoral research from KL University focused on understanding international education systems and how students can be guided more effectively when pursuing overseas education.

Aravind stated that the purpose of undertaking doctoral research was to gain a structured academic perspective on international education in order to provide informed guidance to students. He noted that students planning to study abroad often face challenges related to course selection, institutional standards, and long-term academic outcomes.

According to Aravind, the doctorate will support his ongoing work in advising students with a clearer understanding of global education policies, quality benchmarks, and student preparedness. The award of the Doctorate in International Education marks a professional development milestone in Aravind Arasavilli’s academic and advisory journey.