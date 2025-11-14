  1. Home
  2. Delhi Region
  3. Delhi
Delhi Region

Pilot not being blamed for AI plane crash: Centre to SC

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 10:34 AM IST
Pilot not being blamed for AI plane crash: Centre to SC
X

New Delhi: The Air India pilot has not been blamed in the AAIB’s preliminary report into the June 12 plane crash that claimed 260 lives, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) probe team into the plane crash was formed under the international regime and there is a statutory provision for it.

Justice Bagchi said, “The AAIB inquiry is not for apportion blame on anyone. It is only to clarify the cause so that the same does not happen again.”

Tags

Air India Plane Crash ProbeAAIB Preliminary ReportSupreme Court HearingAviation SafetyInvestigationTushar Mehta

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

Gift Nifty Was Trading Around 25,848 Level, Down Nearly 106 Points From The Nifty Futures’ Previous Close.

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

National News

More
Share it
X