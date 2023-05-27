Live
PM’s ‘Niti’ to make India developed nation by 2047
Boycotting meet by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for evolving a common vision to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047 and asked states to take financially prudent decisions capable of delivering programmes that meet the dreams of citizens.
Modi said this while addressing the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, being attended by several chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and Union ministers. "At #NITIAayog's #8thGCM, PM @narendramodi stated that when states grow, India grows. He also emphasised the importance of evolving a common vision to achieve a #VikasitBharat @ 2047," NITI Aayog said in a series of tweets.
The prime minister also urged the states to take financially prudent decisions which would make them fiscally strong and capable of undertaking programmes for the welfare of citizens. "PM @narendramodi urged States to take financially prudent decisions so as to become fiscally strong and capable of delivering programmes that meet the dreams of citizens," the Aayog said in another tweet. NITI Aayog's eighth Governing Council meeting has deliberated on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.