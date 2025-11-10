Red Fort blast: Leaders express condolences to the affected families

Reacting to the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort in which at least eight people were killed and a dozen others injured, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed his condolences to the affected families and added that “security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation.”

Taking it to X, he said, “News of the explosion that has occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, along with some visuals, is coming before us. Unfortunately, there are also reports of some loss of life and property in this incident. I pay my respects to all those who have lost their lives in it and express my deepest condolences to their families. I want to clearly tell society not to pay attention to any kind of rumours.”

“The security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation, and as soon as any confirmed and verified information is received, rely only on that. Do not spread rumours and maintain patience for now. The investigation is ongoing, and the situation will become clear soon,” he added.

Similarly, Mukesh Sahani, the chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party and Bihar’s Deputy CM candidate, also expressed condolences.

Taking it to X, he said, “The news of the tragic death of 8 people in the explosion near the Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi has shaken me to my core. I extend my deepest condolences to all those injured and affected by this horrific incident. May God grant them strength and a swift recovery to the injured.”

The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital. Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

According to J&K Police, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

“The operation led to the arrest of seven key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and nearly three tonnes of improvised explosive device material during coordinated searches across multiple states. The module was involved in identifying, radicalising, and recruiting individuals into terror ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, and procuring arms, ammunition, and explosive material," the police said.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.