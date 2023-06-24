Reshuffle in AICC office bearers on cards

New Delhi: AICC organisational rejig seems to be on the cards. The party leadership has asked all the party secretaries to submit a self-assessment report of the work they had done in their respective departments during last six months.

Party sources said the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was reviewing the works of all these office bearers from December 2022 to May 20223. Kharge, sources said wants to ascertain how many days the office bearers had spent their time in the field for organisational work in their home states. He also wants to check what all assignments were given to them in the last six months and their performance.

The source further said that a format was shared with all the secretaries on June 20 and they were instructed to fill in the details and submit to the Congress headquarters.

The party leadership asking the secretaries to furnish the details will decide the future of many leaders, the source added.