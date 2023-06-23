Live
- Three-year-old boy injured in Cheetah attack in Tirumala
- Industries minister accuses Naidu, Pawan of damaging AP’s image
- SKOCH Group chief lauds AP’s policies
- Delayed monsoon worries Krishna delta farmers
- PL Stock Report - Fortis Healthcare (FORH IN) - Event Update - Divest 200 beds loss making Arcot unit - BUY
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 23
- NASA, ISRO to send joint space missions
- Take ‘Adudam AP’ prestigiously: CM YS Jagan
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on June 22, 2023
- Ongole: Students apprised of 4-yr single major degree
RLD Chief Akhilesh to Skip Oppn Meet in Patna
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a key ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will not be attending the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday.
Lucknow: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a key ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will not be attending the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday.
The RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said that owing to his prior engagement abroad, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary will not be attending the opposition meeting in Patna.
The party, however, said it had extended "full support" and "commitment" to the united opposition meeting.
Dubey added that "our alliance leader is Akhilesh Yadav and he would be present there".
Asked if the RLD would send a representative, he said that the meeting would mainly be attended by parties' national presidents.
Jayant, in a letter, has already informed the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he will not be able to attend the meet because of "personal reasons