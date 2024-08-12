Bizz Buzz: Embarking on a new journey with a new identity

In conversation with The Hans India, Ravi Prakash, Vice President - Marketing, Bizz Buzz, speaks about the brand's revamping and rebranding efforts. He communicated that by bridging the gap between tradition and innovation, Bizz Buzz is focusing more on modernization while catering to modern-day entrepreneurs' needs. Prakash also shared his experience and vision for the revamped platform, which promises to offer a user-friendly and visually appealing experience with enriched content for businesses of all sizes.

Q1. Why is Bizz Buzz getting a bold revamp, and what is your experience with this?

We are living in an era where change is the constant norm. And to flourish in this landscape, we need to stay ahead of the curve. That's why Bizz Buzz, Hyderabad's Business Daily, is getting a bold and big makeover.

With the revamp, we will mirror modernisation and cater to the needs of new-age entrepreneurs. We will also strive to create a striking balance between tradition and innovation, fueled by our passion for growth and progress.

In terms of my experience, it feels surreal to think that I have been part of an amazing project with experts from various fields. The process has been nostalgic, and it still is, but I am eager to see how readers will react to the new identity.

Q2. What can users expect from Bizz Buzz revamping, and how will it benefit them?

In terms of expectations, they will have to stay tuned with us for a little longer. However, to spill some beans, users can expect in-depth analysis and expert advice, among others, fostering connection within the business community. In addition, the revamped look will be user-friendly, visually appealing and optimised for smart devices. It will offer a streamlined experience with enriched content for every individual, whether they are seasoned entrepreneurs or working professionals.

Q3. What strategies are you leveraging to create buzz among users?

When it comes to generating buzz, we are leveraging a variety of strategies. One potent weapon we are using is social media platforms. Additionally, we are producing more enriched content to boost visibility, reaching a broader audience across the country.

Q4. How will the updated version of Bizz Buzz appeal to various businesses?

By recognising the diverse needs of business enthusiasts, the updated version of Bizz Buzz will offer a more tailored and efficient solution for businesses of all types and sizes.

Additionally, the website will provide content relevant to startups, established organisations, and everything in between. So, whether they are seeking marketing strategies to differentiate their business or navigating scaling complexities, Bizz Buzz will be their one-stop shop.

Q5. Could you talk about some of the difficulties you have had in your current position and how you overcame them?

As the saying goes, “A life without challenge, a life without hardship, a life without purpose, seems pale and pointless. With challenges come perseverance and gumption. With hardship come resilience and resolve. With purpose come strength and understanding." In light of that, I have accepted all of the challenges that I have faced.

In my current role as Vice President - Marketing, I have faced various challenges, from managing a diverse team with different priorities to navigating complex business dynamics. However, through open communication, strategic planning, and feedback from key stakeholders, I have not only tackled these challenges but also achieved the desired outcomes for the company.

Q6. Looking to the future! What are your expectations for the new Bizz Buzz?

We are confident that the revamped version of Bizz Buzz will be a game-changer. In the coming future, we expect it to become a premier platform for business news, insights and networking, empowering businesses of all sizes to prosper in this dynamic world.

So, stay tuned for an amazing experience that will elevate all your business acumen!