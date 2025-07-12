UPEL PRIVATE LIMITED Strengthens Global Footprint Through Strategic Alliances at MTA Vietnam 2025

Hyderabad: UPEL PRIVATE LIMITED, a leading provider of industrial electronics and automation services in India, has proudly represented the nation at MTA Vietnam 2025, one of Asia’s premier manufacturing and technology expos. The company’s senior leadership — Founder Ajay Kumar Inamadugu, Co-founder Nagaraju Patthipati, CEO Naresh Siliveru, and Business Head Vinod Donthineni — attended the international event to build strategic alliances, explore trade opportunities, and expand UPEL’s global footprint.

Backed by over 6,200+ successful service deliveries and 2,400+ registered clients across India, UPEL is recognized for its excellence in repairing, servicing, and integrating high-performance industrial electronics and machinery. Their expertise spans Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), servo systems, HMIs, PLCs, power supplies, industrial PCs, and control systems, serving critical sectors such as manufacturing, energy, pharmaceuticals, automotive, textiles, packaging, and water treatment.

New International Collaborations

At MTA Vietnam 2025, UPEL initiated collaborations with multiple companies across Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, and other countries. The focus was to:

Act as a trusted trade and distribution partner for international industrial products in India

Offer technical after-sales support, system integration, and installation services

Enable technology access and component availability for Indian industries through reliable channels

“This visit was a strategic leap toward UPEL's vision of becoming a global industrial solutions provider. We are proud to have established new partnerships that will directly benefit Indian industries,” said Ajay Kumar Inamadugu, Founder of UPEL.

“Our strength lies not just in product supply but in complete lifecycle support — from consultation to commissioning,” added CEO Naresh Siliveru.

Expanded Offerings: Industrial Electronics & Machinery

Post-collaboration, UPEL has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of industrial electronics, automation components, and machinery, such as:

Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Servo Drives, and Soft Starters

PLCs, HMIs, SCADA components, and Control Panels

Power Supplies, UPS Systems, Sensors, and Industrial PCs

Specialized industrial machines and embedded control units

Both new and refurbished components, fully tested and quality-assured

These offerings come with warranty, support, and real-time field service, making UPEL a one-stop solution for India’s industrial needs.

Total Industrial Solutions – End-to-End Support

UPEL’s in-house team of experienced engineers and technicians deliver end-to-end support that includes:

On-site diagnostics, emergency repairs, and field services

Installation, commissioning, system tuning, and calibration

Annual & Monthly Maintenance Contracts (AMC) for critical equipment

System performance audits, health checks, and firmware management

Retrofit, upgrade, and control panel integration services

With rapid response times and precision servicing, UPEL helps industries minimize downtime and optimize productivity.

A Vision Beyond Borders

With these new global partnerships in motion, UPEL aims to bridge the gap between advanced international technologies and Indian industrial demands — enabling access, affordability, and technical excellence.

“We’re not just building business — we’re building trust across borders,” said Business Head Vinod Donthineni. “UPEL’s focus is to empower Indian industries through reliable service, global components, and long-term partnerships.”

About UPEL PRIVATE LIMITED

Headquartered in Hyderabad, UPEL PRIVATE LIMITED is a trusted name in industrial electronic repair, automation integration, and machinery services across India. Known for its commitment to reliability, technical strength, and customer-centric operations, UPEL continues to deliver transformative solutions for industries nationwide.

🔗 Website: www.upelservices.com