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interstate gang defrauding farmers of tractors under finance in the name of lease busted
In Short
- Main accused and 4 local agents arrested
- Six tractors worth Rs 40 lakhs illegally transported to Maharashtra seized
Adilabad: Superintendent if police Akhil Mahajan speaking to the media said that Police have busted an interstate gang that is targeting farmers who are unable to pay finance installments Of their tractors and illegally transporting tractors to Maharashtra under the guise of lease.
Six tractors have been seized in this case and four local agents have been arrested along with the main accused.
SP said three people from Amravati district of Maharashtra, Yogesh Patil, Sohel Rehan and sif, along with two others Pithambar and Ambarao, formed a gang and targeted the owners of finance tractors in Adilabad district. They took the tractors on lease basis and moved them to Maharashtra, promising that they would pay the finance dues on the tractors.
In this way, a total of nine tractors were moved, four in Indravelli mandal, three in Bela mandal, one in Utnoor mandal, and one in Tamsi mandal, during the preliminary investigation.
Some local people cooperated with this gang and convinced the farmers to hand over the tractors. It was found that a commission of Rs. 10,000 was taken for each tractor.
Acting in a tip off SP Akhil Mahajan formed two special police teams , took up the investigation.
One team went to Amaravati in Maharashtra and seized five tractors, while the other team seized one tractor in Chikli area. A total of six tractors were recovered and the main accused in this fraud, Yogesh Patil, along with four local accomplices, were arrested.
Accused were identified as Yogesh Patil – Amaravati, Maharashtra, Kummari Shyam Rao – Indravelli, Vagumari Keshav – Indravelli. Peethambar, Gattepalli Indravelli Mandal, Narsapur Utnur Mandal.
-SP advised tractor owners who unable to pay their finance installments not to trust unknown people who come in the name of lease and surrender their vehicles. He asked them to thoroughly examine the details of people who claim to pay their finance dues and to immediately report such suspicious people or frauds to the nearest police station. He warned that strict action would be taken against those who target innocent farmers in the district and commit frauds. He assured them that if there are any more victims, they can contact the district police without fear and that they will be provided with assistance and cooperation.
Utnoor ASP Ruthvik Sai Kotte IPS, Utnoor CI M Prasad, Indravelli SI E Sayanna and other staff participated in the program.
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