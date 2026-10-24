Will strive for Guntur development: Lakshmi

Guntur: Alliance mayoral candidate for Guntur Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna assured that she would work collectively with alliance leaders and people’s representatives for the development of Guntur city. She participated in a breakfast meeting conducted by former MLA and JSP leader Kilari Rosaiah here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had always been at the forefront of providing opportunities to youth and women. She assured that she would work in coordination with people’s representatives and strive with dedication for Guntur’s development. Chandu Sambasiva Rao, TDP, BJP, JSP leaders were present.