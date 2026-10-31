Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Amaravati
News

Candidates’ nomination papers, affidavits to be uploaded online

In Short

The commission informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday that it had issued instructions to the departments concerned to upload the documents and establish a dedicated portal for public access.

AP Government
X

AP Government

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Amaravati: The State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to make the nomination papers and self-affidavits of candidates contesting local body elections available online, enabling voters to access detailed information about candidates before polling.

The commission informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday that it had issued instructions to the departments concerned to upload the documents and establish a dedicated portal for public access. It also assured the court that the information would be made available well before the polling date.

The SEC filed an affidavit detailing the steps taken in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vallaparla Shiva Karthik, a resident of Nuzvid in Eluru district. The petitioner sought directions to make the nomination papers and affidavits of candidates contesting local body elections accessible online.

The proposed online facility will cover candidates contesting municipal and rural local body elections. The nomination papers and details of candidates seeking election as mayors, municipal chairpersons and ward members will be uploaded. The Commission has also directed officials to make available the nomination papers and self-affidavits of candidates contesting MPTC, ZPTC and Sarpanch elections. Considering the large volume of information involved, the SEC has instructed officials to make arrangements to upload the documents through the official websites of the panchayat raj and rural development and municipal administration departments. Links to these departmental websites will also be provided on the SEC’s website.

The commission has written to the commissioners of the two departments, municipal commissioners and other authorities concerned asking them to ensure that candidates’ nomination papers and affidavits are uploaded and updated regularly. State election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha has directed officials to complete the necessary arrangements at the earliest.

During the previous hearing, the petitioner’s counsel had argued that voters should have access to more than candidates’ names and addresses. Information about their assets and criminal antecedents was essential to enable the electorate to make informed choices, the counsel submitted.

K Varaprasada Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

K Varaprasada Rao

K Varaprasada Rao[email protected]

K Varaprasada Rao is a Senior Reporter with The Hans India, covering the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), State Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and political affairs. With over 20 years of experience in journalism in Andhra Pradesh, he has extensively reported on governance, public policy, politics, and socio-economic issues that shape the state's development and influence the country's evolving landscape. He holds a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. His reporting focuses on finance, industries, irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, investment, public administration, and political developments, with a particular interest in analysing their long-term economic and social impact.

Tags

AP ElectionsSECCandidate AffidavitsLocal Body PollsAP High Court
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X