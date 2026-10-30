Anantapur hosts Yashoda medical meet

Anantapur: Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad highlighted its advanced ROSA Robotic Surgical Assistant—India’s third brain robot—during a media conference in Anantapur.

Senior Neurosurgeon Dr Ayyadurai R explained that the ROSA system functions like a GPS during surgery, allowing precise removal of deep-seated brain tumours through key-hole approaches.

Coupled with Intra-operative MRI and the Yashoda Center for Neuro Endoscopy, the facility treats Pituitary Adenoma, Skull Base Meningioma, and Trigeminal Neuralgia.

Neuro Anaesthesiologist Dr Vishwanath S Byra and managers B Sudarshan Reddy and Survi Rajesh Khanna Goud outlined the hospital’s minimally invasive neurosurgical capabilities.