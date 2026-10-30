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Anantapur hosts Yashoda medical meet
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Anantapur: Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad highlighted its advanced ROSA Robotic Surgical Assistant—India’s third brain robot—during a media conference in Anantapur.
Senior Neurosurgeon Dr Ayyadurai R explained that the ROSA system functions like a GPS during surgery, allowing precise removal of deep-seated brain tumours through key-hole approaches.
Coupled with Intra-operative MRI and the Yashoda Center for Neuro Endoscopy, the facility treats Pituitary Adenoma, Skull Base Meningioma, and Trigeminal Neuralgia.
Neuro Anaesthesiologist Dr Vishwanath S Byra and managers B Sudarshan Reddy and Survi Rajesh Khanna Goud outlined the hospital’s minimally invasive neurosurgical capabilities.
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