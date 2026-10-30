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Police put on high alert ahead of municipal voting
In Short
SP Suneel Sheoran announces the deployment of 1,925 personnel across Nandyal district to guarantee peaceful and transparent municipal elections on November 1
Nandyal: The Nandyal district police department has finalized an elaborate security deployment comprising 1,925 personnel to guarantee peaceful, fair, and transparent municipal elections on November 1, Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran announced on Thursday.
Detailing the security setup, SP Sheoran stated that multi-tiered security cover has been established across polling stations, hyper-sensitive zones, key traffic junctions, and urban pockets. To prevent the illegal movement of unaccounted cash, liquor, and freebies, 20 strategic check-posts—including two interstate and nine inter-district borders—have been made operational.
The security force includes 1,404 civil police personnel across all ranks, 40 personnel from two Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) platoons, 460 village and ward women secretariat staff, and 21 personnel drawn from the Fire and Forest departments.
To maintain real-time vigilance and respond swiftly to law-and-order contingencies, police have deployed 42 pickets, 36 mobile route teams, 15 striking forces, five special striking forces, and 13 shadow parties. Furthermore, 16 flying squads, five Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams, and five Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs) are actively monitoring campaign activities, voter inducement attempts, and expenditure violations across all wards.
Appealing to the electorate to exercise their democratic right fearlessly and resist any inducements, SP Sheoran urged citizens to report Model Code violations or suspicious movements to nearby police stations or through the emergency toll-free helpline 112.
He reaffirmed that district forces remain on high alert to ensure flawless execution of the local body polls.
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