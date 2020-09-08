Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani arrested in drugs racket case

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police City Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday raided actor Sanjjanaa Galrani's Indiranagar upscale apartment and later detailed her along with her mother on Tuesday.



This is the second high-profile raid on a Kannada actress after Ragini Dwivedi.

The mother-daughter duo has been sent to the CCB office in Chamrajpet for interrogation.

After obtaining a warrant from a court, the CCB sleuths in an early morning swoop down raided the flat of Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with its probe into the high-profile drugs case allegedly involving singers and actors in the Sandalwood.

The actor's flat was raided at 6.30 am on Tuesday after interrogating anther accused Rahul Shetty, who Sanjjanaa's friend. According to CCB, Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul Shetty, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case.

Sanjjanaa was reportedly interrogated for four hours till 10.30 am.

The CCB police recorded the search operations at Sanjjanna's residence to avoid any kind of controversy. According to sources, the cops have seized three mobile phones and laptops of the actor. Sanjjanaa's mother was present in the flat was the search operations were conducted. She too was detained. The police did not allow the neighbours when they tried to enter Sanjjanna's apartment. ink.

Sanjjana, who acted in more than 40 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, is known to have attended several parties organised by her friend Rahul currently in police custody. She debuted in a Tamil movie ''Oru Kadhal Seiveer'' and acted in a Kannada movie ''Ganda Hendathi''.

On Monday, Ragini Dwivedi, who had previously been arrested in the case, was sent to 5-day police custody by a Bengaluru court. The search operations Sanjjanna's apartment comes days after the CCB sleuths raided Ragini's Yelahanka residence.

Last week, the NCB had raided the house of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Keshavamurthy and his son Yahas in connection with the drug racket. The police last week had arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi; her friend Ravishankar; a local BJP worker Karthik Raju; and a Delhi-based rave party organiser Viren Khanna, Aditya Alva, son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi; Rahul Thonshe, a friend of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani; Loum Pepper Samba, a Senegalese national, Prashan Vanka, Vaibhav Jain, Prashanth Raju; Ashwin and Abhiswami. According to the city police, the CCB had arrested Niyaz Ahamed, a native of Kerala, on Monday in a drug-related case involving Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna. Joint police commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, "After obtaining a warrant from a court, a search is being conducted at Sanjjanaa Galrani's house regarding her alleged role in a drug case."

Earlier, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who was first to launch Deepika Padukone, had alleged that the drug mafia had gained roots in Sandalwood and that he had shared information with Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil last week. Soon after, raids were conducted on Dwivedi and those close to her four days ago and she was taken in police custody.