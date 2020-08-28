Bengaluru: Girl jumps home quarantine to eat panipuri

Home quarantine squad has nabbed a COVID positive girl at Whitefield who jumped quarantine and was found eating panipuri with her brother at a nearby stall. On questioning her, she said that craving for the street food was so much that she couldn't resist.

Since the squad is asked to record patient's health daily they called her.

"On hearing the vehicles' noise they reached her home and found that she was at a nearby stall. Now the major concern is to isolate her including the hawker and isolate everyone she met on day 1 of her quarantine," a member of the squad told The Hans India.