D K Shivakumar recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Bengaluru: Congress' Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, the hospital treating him said on Monday.

"Shivakumar who was admitted to Suguna Hospital, Rajajinagar, since August 24 with complaints of fever and myalgia has recovered well and discharged from the hospital," hospital CEO Dr Kiran Kumar B R said in a statement. The hospital's multidisciplinary team of specialists treated Shivakumar and he responded well to the treatment, it said.

Sources close to Shivakumar said the 58-year-old leader was discharged this afternoon and is back home. Several leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi, also Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were among those who had telephoned Shivakumar while he was undergoing treatment and wished him speedy recovery.

Yediyurappa and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah too had earlier this month tested positive for the infection and were subsequently discharged from the hospital after recovery. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday had said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI