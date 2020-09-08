Two Nigerian drug peddlers arrested

Bengaluru: Two people including a Nigerian national were arrested with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh, police said on Monday.

The duo, identified as Ogologo (35), a Nigerian residing in Agara in Bengaluru, and Samson Sagay Raj (24), a resident of Halasuru in the city, were arrested with 500 grams

of cannabis, 20 grams of MDMA, 10 Ecstasy pills and 530 grams of hashish oil, police said. They were allegedly selling drugs near the BMS Engineering Hostel under the Hanumanthanagar police station, the police said.

Police have recently intensified its crackdown on drug traffickers and peddlers after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons from Kerala in the city with a huge consignment.

Besides this, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru city police arrested six people including film actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs in the high-end parties.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru city police formed a 90-member team to to crack drug racket in the city. The team raided few places where they had earlier found instances of sale of drugs and raided houses of accused involved in drug racket. The team found that few of the accused had locked their houses after the operations to crack drug rackets in Bengaluru.

They took up special drives in Naraishmaraja, Udaygiri, Mandimohalla and Alanahalli police station limits in Mysuru city.

The team has appealed to the people to co operate and share any information they come across related to drugs transportation or sale of narcotics with the police.