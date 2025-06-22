10-year-old boy electrocuted; BBMP officials booked

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy due to electrocution in K R Puram area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on June 15 when Ananth, a native of Nepal, while playing with a broom on the third-floor of his rented accommodation, came into contact with a high-tension wire, they said. According to the police, the boy was alone at home in Swatantra Nagar when the incident occurred.

His mother, a house help was at work at that time.

Following the incident, neighbours who heard the boy’s screams rushed him to KR Puram government hospital and later he was shifted to the burns ward at Victoria Hospital for advanced treatment. He succumbed to injuries on Friday during the course of treatment, a senior police officer said. Based on the victim’s mother’s complaint, we have registered a case against the building owner, BBMP and BESCOM officials under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, he added.