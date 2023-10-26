100 Robotic Surgeries in 100 Days: Kauvery hospital's landmark achievement

Bengaluru: Kauvery Hospital, one of the leading multi-specialty hospital chains informed that they have achieved a significant landmark in surgical care by completing 100 robotic-assistant surgeries within 100 days of installing robotic surgery programme at their electronic city branch in Bengaluru. These surgeries include many complex surgeries such as GI cancer surgeries, pancreatic surgeries, colorectal surgeries, hepatobiliary surgeries, liver surgeries, and abdominal wall repair surgeries. They have achieved this landmark by using one of the latest robotic-assisted surgery technologies, the Da Vinci.

Commenting on this achievement, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospitals, Bangalore and Hosur, Dr. S Vijayabhaskaran said, “This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and patient-centric care. At Kauvery, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. Our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology, combined with our mission to make advanced healthcare affordable, ensures that patients from all walks of life benefit from the best clinical outcomes. We believe that healthcare should not be bound by economic strata, and we are here to make that a reality."

By bringing together the surgeons skilled in robotic-assisted surgeries in the fields of Surgical Gastroenterology, Surgical Urology and Gynaecological surgeries, the centre is offering the most advanced surgical solutions in a compassionate and empathetic environment. This installation has helped get better clinical outcomes across multiple surgeries such as partial nephrectomy, prostatectomy, radical cystectomy, hysterectomy, myomectomy, thymectomy, lobectomy, esophagectomy, colectomy etc.

The HOD - Surgical Gastroenterology and General Surgery and Robotic Surgeon, Dr. Sreedhara V Setty said, "Our mission is to provide compassionate, precise, and affordable healthcare. This milestone reflects the trust patients place in our surgeons' hands and the specialized expertise that Kauvery Hospitals offers. Our commitment goes beyond clinical excellence; it extends to training fellow surgeons on this revolutionary technology, ensuring that the benefits of cutting-edge medical advancements are shared for the betterment of patient care. We are proud to offer the benefits of cutting-edge technology and exceptional surgical outcomes to our patients."

The Institute has also collaborated with Intuitive, the manufacturer of Da Vinci, to provide comprehensive training to surgeons on RAS technology. This partnership aims to empower the medical community with advanced knowledge and skills, ensuring seamless integration of robotic technology into surgical practices.

Commenting on this achievement by Kauvery Hospital, Vice President and Country GM, Intuitive India, Mandeep Singh Kumar said, “This is indeed an exemplary milestone and we are glad to have played a role in this achievement. At Intuitive, our goal is to empower the surgeons for achieving better patient outcomes and this feat is most definitely a true testament to that. It also speaks highly of the hospital’s commitment to leveraging the power of technology in providing quality care. In addition, we are proud of our association with Kauvery and in being instrumental in making RAS not only available but also accessible to the greater patient community. We are looking forward to many such joint efforts with advanced technologies.”

The Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgery is an essential component of Kauvery Hospital’s rapid expansion across India. Within just three years from its launch in Bengaluru, Kauvery Hospital has consistently invested in best-in-class medical technology and state-of-the-art facilities, making advanced healthcare affordable and accessible to all its patrons.

The President and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, Kamal Bali said, "This milestone not only celebrates Kauvery Hospital's dedication to transforming healthcare but also underscores the significance of safety in our lives. Volvo, a brand synonymous with safety and the manufacturer of the world's safest automobiles, has championed innovations like car seat belts. Similarly, the 100 safe Robotic Surgeries performed at Kauvery Hospital reflect our unwavering commitment to patient safety. We are delighted to celebrate this extraordinary achievement, which symbolizes the fusion of healthcare innovation and safety – two pillars of a better and healthier world."