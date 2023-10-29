11-point circular issued to enhance work efficiency among govt officials

Mandya: In a bid to enhance discipline and efficiency among officer class employees, the DC 's office has issued a circular containing 11 specific instructions. The circular mandates several measures, including requiring the heads and staff of various departments to reside in their head quarters.

Over the years, managing lower-level officers has proven to be a significant challenge for district administrations. Many staff members have been residing in various cities for extended periods, often engaging in activities unrelated to their government work. To address this issue, Mandya DC Dr Kumar has taken proactive steps by issuing stringent directives to ensure compliance with established rules.

A common practice has been for 80 percent of government officials across the district to be stationed in cities such as Mysuru and Bengaluru. Apart from the DC and District Superintendent of Police, various department heads frequently commute, which has impacted their office duties. This situation has led to a recession in work performance.

To rectify this situation and provide transparent and efficient public service, DC Kumar's circular instructs Officers and staff must wear departmental identification cards while performing their duties. . A designation board indicating the officer's position should be displayed on their desk. Biometric attendance is mandatory and should be checked by the chief officer weekly. Surprise visits should be made to offices to ensure staff attendance and compliance with schedules. Written warnings will be issued to staff who fail to adhere to prescribed working hours. Officers should remain at their designated places within the office. The movement of staff during office hours should be monitored. All government rules should be followed for transparent duty performance.

In addition to addressing issues related to staff location, the circular aims to curb the misuse of vehicles assigned to officers stationed in various towns. It also emphasizes that officers must park their vehicles within the office premises after completing their duties. For officers with contract-based vehicle facilities, the circular suggests adding the officer's name and "Government purpose" plate to the vehicles.

The circular has been issued with the intention of instilling discipline in duty and ensuring that the public receives efficient and transparent government services. While recognizing the dedication of hardworking staff in the district, District Collector Kumar aims to implement these measures to enhance overall efficiency and accountability among officer class employees.