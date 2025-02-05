12-yr-old overcomes critical liver disease through transplantation

Bengaluru: A story of resilience, sacrifice, and hope unfolded recently at Aster RV Hospital, where 12-year-old Shreemantha (name changed) battling the life-threatening complications of decompensated liver disease was given a new lease on life through a successful liver transplant. This inspiring journey highlights not only the power of modern medicine but also the collective effort of compassionate caregivers and a determined family.

“The boy, referred to Aster RV Hospital by Dr. Sahana of Vani Vilas Hospital, had been suffering from decompensated chronic liver disease for nearly five years. By the time he arrived, his condition had severely deteriorated, with symptoms including ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdomen), recurrent hepatic encephalopathy (liver-induced coma), and hepatopulmonary syndrome, a rare complication affecting oxygen levels.

His oxygen saturation had dangerously dropped to 80%, far below the normal range of 95-100%, leaving his condition critical and liver transplant as the only option said Dr. Ashritha, Consultant Pediatric Hepatology and Liver Transplant at Aster RV Hospital. Our Affordable Liver Transplant Initiative aims to ensure that no childs life is at risk due to financial constraints.”

In a heartwarming display of love and courage, Shreemantha’s father, a daily wage labourer and the familys sole breadwinner, stepped forward as a living donor, determined to save his son’s life despite the significant physical and financial implications. To minimize his recovery time and enable him to return to work sooner, the medical team performed a laparoscopic donor surgery, an innovative approach that reduced his post-surgery downtime and ensured the family’s livelihood was not severely impacted.

The financial burden of the liver transplant was mitigated through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), a government scheme, which contributed major amount for the surgery, along with crowdfunding and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support the boys family.

Under the care of the expert team at Aster RV Hospital, lead by Dr. Naveen Ganjoo, Senior Consultant - Hepatology and Integrated Liver Care and team, the boy was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition that is treatable if caught early. However, years of advanced cirrhosis meant that transplantation was his only option. Without it, his life expectancy was no more than three to six months. The boys condition posed significant risks.

Hepato-pulmonary syndrome, seen in only 15-20% of liver failure cases, adds complexity to transplantation. Despite the challenges, the transplant was successfully performed, and within a week, the boy showed remarkable improvement. His liver functions normalized, and he was discharged within two and a half weeks, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

This case is a testament to the power of awareness, advanced medical care, and the collective effort of the healthcare community, added Dr. Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant - HPB and Liver Transplant Surgery. It is high time to dispel misconceptions regarding liver transplantation. Living donors can safely donate a part of their liver, which regenerates fully within a few months. Paediatric patients undergoing transplantation require lower immune-suppression, making recovery smoother and outcomes highly successful.

Following the transplant, the boy required additional care due to minor complications, such as a narrowing at the bile duct anastomosis site. These issues were promptly addressed with continued support from the hospital. Today, the boy attends monthly follow-ups and leads a healthy life, supported by immunosuppressive therapy and routine medical care.