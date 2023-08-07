13-year-old Bengaluru boy dies in Chennai's bike race

Bengaluru: Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old from Bengaluru, died in an accident during the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Saturday.

Shreyas exited from Turn-1, the bike rolled down at the turn, and the helmet on his head came off. Eyewitnesses said that the bike of another competitor coming from behind ran over Shreyas and moved ahead.

The match was immediately called off and Shreyas was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. But Shreyas died on reaching the hospital, according to reports.

Born on 26 July 2010, Shreyas was a student of Kensri School, Bangalore. He was very interested in bike racing from an early age. He competed in Petronas rookie category and won 4 consecutive races including national level.

Following the accident, the Madras Motor Sports Club has canceled the remaining races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.