14,000 posts in Kalyana Karnataka to be filled

Kalaburagi: Recruitment process to fill 14,000 posts in Kalyana Karnataka would be initiated soon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, speaking to media persons on his arrival at the airport here.

Financial approval has been given to fill vacancies in various departments including 5,000 posts in the Education department, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on KKRDB (Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board), he said, full-time officers would be posted to run the board. The Board would be reconstituted in the next two days. A 3000-crore action plan has been prepared for the Board and a decision in this regard would be taken soon,

A high-level meeting involving the Task Force and expert committee members was held on Tuesday evening to discuss the Covid situation. A rise in Covid cases is being witnessed all over the world and in our neighbouring States too. Stringent precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to control its spread. Long-term measures need to be drawn up for Covid control in the coming days, Bommai said.

Instructions have been issued to augment medical infrastructure. Arrangements have been made to ensure availability of additional beds, ICU facilities, oxygen supply and adequate stock of medicines, he said. On declaring holiday for schools, the Chief Minister said it would be decided based on suggestions of experts.

Replying to a question on the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the State, he said, the previous two waves of Covid had dented the economy. The economy is showing recovery now. Therefore, the State government is contemplating precautionary measures without affecting the daily economic activities, he explained.

He stressed the importance of public cooperation in controlling the infection and appealed to them to diligently follow the guidelines.

Reacting to the incident in Ramanagar yesterday, Bommai said, "such kind of behaviour is not in Karnataka culture. One can present their views in a gentle manner. This kind of bahaviour is not in good taste."