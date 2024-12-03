16th edition of HGH India – inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: HGH India, the leading trade show for home textiles, home décor, home furniture, houseware, and gifts, unveiled several innovations from 225 manufacturers and brands from across India and other countries at its 16th edition. With several first-time exhibitors, HGH India is taking place in Bengaluru at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Scheduled from December 03-06, 2024, the show is showcasing a diverse range of home textiles, furnishings, home décor, home furniture, houseware and gifts from leading brands, manufacturers and importers. The trade show was inaugurated today by well-known industry leaders as Guests of Honour. They included T Sudhakar Pai, Chairman, Manipal Group, G Kannapan, Chairman, Shardha Terry Product Pvt. Ltd., Umesh Gupta, Director, Bergner Impex (India) Pvt. Ltd., KN Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India Home, Kitchen and Outdoor, Amazon India.

Spanning over 40,000 square meters across BIEC, the trade show has a clear focus on strengthening the domestic Indian market. Managing Director, Arun Roongta said, "At HGH India, it has been our constant endeavour to bring the focus back on the domestic market, fostering growth and collaboration. By creating synergies among all stakeholders, we aim to unlock full potential of the Indian market for home textiles, home décor, home furniture, houseware and gifts.

There are approximately 500 new companies entering the business of Home products in India every year, in manufacturing, marketing and imports. In addition, every year about 3,000 to 4,000 new retailers are entering this segment, both, online and offline. This re-iterates the fast growing home products industry in India.

HGH India is also committed to a sustainable growth and innovations in home products. HGH India aims to open up new business opportunities for retailers, OEM suppliers, brands and manufacturers, particularly in the rapidly growing home products market in the five states of South India. Consumption in these states is increasing by over 20% year on year. Most market players are feeling the need to further expand their distribution and retail network in the Southern region. Many Indian companies are increasing their production, marketing, and distribution efforts to cater to local demand, while foreign companies are making a concerted effort to tap into this high-growth region.”

At the inaugural, Chairman, Manipal Group, T Sudhakar Pai said, “Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing cities in the world, running on innovation. It is our privilege to have the 16th edition of HGH India in Bengaluru. I have been part of the very first edition of HGH India in Mumbai. The World is big canvas of opportunities and is ever so dynamic. India must shine brighter on that canvas and catch up with the pace. With industry platforms like HGH India, we are hopeful of great synergy and business exchange.”

The Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India Home, Kitchen and Outdoor, Amazon India, KN Srikanth said, “Home category is one of the largest and fastest growing business on amazon. One in every two customers shop in this category and four in every five Prime customers shop in this category. Home segment is a huge market for us and a great opportunity for all of us to grow. We go where the customers are going, if they are going online, we will shift focus to online. Sometimes customers show us the way sometimes we pave it for them. It’s commendable how HGH India brings all the industry stakeholder under one roof and I am so happy to be part of this edition. I really love the vibe here and I would like to see at-least 100 more editions of HGH India. I can assure you our continuous participation here, edition after edition.”

The Director, Bergner Impex (India) Pvt. Ltd, Umesh Gupta said, “As I always say – An Indian kitchen never closes! A South Indian meal is a very happy meal topped with an amazing filter coffee. South Indian kitchens are like a peaceful zone. We, here at HGH India, are bringing South to India. So, we hope that our specialized cookware range for South Indian food can reach every home.”















