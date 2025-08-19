1.8 lakh houses under PMAY by December 2026: Minister

Bengaluru: Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan announced in the Legislative Assembly that construction of 1,80,253 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), being implemented by the Karnataka Slum Development Board, will be completed by December 2026.

Replying to a question from MLA Siddu Patil, the Minister admitted that the project had faced hurdles due to non-payment of beneficiaries’ share.

“After bringing the issue to the Chief Minister’s notice, the government took a major decision to bear the beneficiaries’ contribution itself.

Following the release of ₹500 crore, in the first phase 36,789 houses have been allotted, while preparations are underway to allot 40,345 houses in the second phase,” he said. Khan added that the Chief Minister has drected that all works be completed by 2026, and necessary steps are being taken accordingly.

Responding to a supplementary question by MLA Aravind Bellad, the Minister further stated that another 47,870 houses are being constructed for poor families under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. “This project too faced difficulties because the beneficiaries’ contribution was not paid. We have brought the issue to the Chief Minister’s attention and obtained in-principle approval for the government to bear the cost. A proposal will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

Once cleared, these houses will also be completed and distributed at the earliest,” he assured.