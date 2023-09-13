Live
- ‘Skanda’ gains 100k interest in Book My Show; Check out the other two films in the list
- Shruti Haasan rocks out to heavy metal while shedding weight, raises devil horns
- All set for Sai Pallavi Bollywood debut; Check out who is pairing her
- Mega Prince Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’ starts dubbing
- Delhi government to conduct energy audit of buildings, offices
- IndiGo to incorporate wrist gadget, ground device to monitor pilots' fatigue
- ‘Thori Bori’ song ‘Chandramukhi 2’ catches attention
- Ruling Congress projected to win Rajasthan polls
- ED arrests Met Technologies Pvt Ltd Director
- Gurugram: Six arrested for cheating share market trader
Just In
195 taluks in state facing drought: Karnataka minister
Karnataka Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said that 195 of 227 taluks in the state are facing a drought-like situation.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said that 195 of 227taluks in the state are facing a drought-like situation.
Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Gowda said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to officially declare those areas as drought-affected.
"The notification will be issued announcing the drought-prone taluks and a report in this regard would be submitted to the Centre in 10 days," he said, adding: "The government will have to declare a drought situation and then the compensation will be announced."
"We got information on 62 taluks being drought-prone. The Cabinet also discussed it in detail. In the discussion it came to light that more taluks are drought hit," Gowda said.
A direction has been given to form a Task Force in all taluks and provide jobs under the Employment Guarantee scheme, the Minister stated.
"There is a shortage of more than 40 per cent of rainfall in Malnad (hilly) region. There is a shortage of rain in the Cauvery catchment area and a similar situation exists in the interior regions of the state," he said.
A crop survey would be conducted in 40 taluks after 15 days. If they fall into the category of drought-prone areas, they would also be included in the list, he stated.