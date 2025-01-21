22-Day Meat Ban Near Aero India Venue

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Hoteliers Association has raised strong objections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) recent decision to enforce a 22-day ban on meat sales within a 13-kilometer radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station. The restriction, aimed at ensuring safety during the Aero India Show from February 10 to 14, has been deemed “unscientific” by the association.

The BBMP has implemented the ban from January 26 to February 17 to prevent bird strikes during the international aviation event, which showcases India’s military capabilities. While the civic body argues that the measure is a safety precaution, the hoteliers believe the decision disproportionately impacts their businesses.

A letter written by the Bangalore Hoteliers Association, expressed concerns over the economic fallout of the order. There are concerns that around 5,000 hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants in the affected zone will face significant operational challenges. Weddings, meetings, and events already scheduled in these venues will be disrupted, leading to financial losses amounting to crores of rupees. Additionally, hundreds of hotel rooms have been booked for the Aero India Show, compounding the potential impact.

The association highlighted that hotels are adhering to proper waste disposal practices, ensuring bird-attracting waste is removed daily via garbage collection vehicles. The BBMP Commissioner has been requested to reconsider the scope of the ban and restrict it to meat shops for a shorter period, rather than imposing a blanket restriction that affects multiple sectors.

The Aero India Show, hosted at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, is a high-profile event attracting global participation. While the BBMP’s directive seeks to mitigate risks such as bird strikes that could endanger flights, hotel owners insist that a more balanced approach is necessary to avoid excessive economic damage