2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of the International Democracy Day, human chains are being formed and celebrated in the entire state of Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah has launched a programme for the survival of democracy and the construction of an egalitarian society in Bengaluru. Ministers Dr HC Mahadevappa, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, Speaker Basavaraja Horatti, Deputy Speaker Rudrappalamani, MLA Rizwan Arshad and officials were involved.

On Sunday in the backdrop of International Democracy Day, CM launched the programme of forming a 2,500 km human chain from Chamarajanagar to Bidar in front of Vidhana Soudha. 25 lakh people are participating in the human chain program for the survival of democracy and building of an equal society. As part of the programme, preparations have been made to plant 10 lakh saplings. District Ministers are involved in the human chain in the district centers. Many people including students, farmers and respective organizations are involved.

A 2,500 km human chain is being constructed from Chamarajanagar to Bidar. The longest human chain construction backdrop is an award announcement from the World Book of Records. Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa received the award. He received the award in a program held in front of Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking at the programme, Siddaramaiah said that political democracy is to succeed only when economic social democracy is available to all. Today they are breaking the society in the name of unity. Be aware of this and get rid of the disturbing forces that strike the society. Strangers are opponents of pluralistic, democratic unity. There are many religions and caste cultures in our country. For this unity should be seen in diversity. It has been said in the constitution that no caste or language is superior or inferior. After independence, we have been following this strictly. Parliamentary system was there during Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar period. Basavanna brought parliamentary system through Anubhava Mandapam.

‘No religion is superior or inferior. There was a parliamentary system during the time of Buddha-Basava. Experience is enough to see the democratic system in our state and country. After independence we made constitution. Economic and social democracy should be available to all. As long as there is discrimination, there is no political equality. The Preamble of the Constitution should be understood, the job is to make it understood by the youth. An equal society can be built by those who know the purpose of the constitution. It is important to build an equal society, it should become a garden of peace for all races. There should be no political, economic, social discrimination. Ambedkar emphasized this, one vote for all. There is a single vote for the President and the Prime Minister. Equality is impossible until inequality is eliminated. We are on the path to equality. We have worked to give justice to the poor of all religions and castes.’ He said that we have worked to empower everyone through 5 guarantee schemes.