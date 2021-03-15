X
2nd Covid wave in Karnataka?

Bengaluru: Karnataka is witnessing a steady rise in the number of cases of Covid-19, marking the beginning of what could be a second wave.

Just in a month, the cases doubled in the State, most of which came from Bengaluru city. A total of 258 Covid-19 cases were reported from Bengaluru on February 13.

A month later, on March 13, the cases doubled in Bengaluru. The city reported 630 new cases, contributing to a consistent rise in Covid cases.

