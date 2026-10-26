3,597 PGs in Bengaluru operating without licences

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is preparing to crack down on paying guest (PG) accommodations operating without valid trade licences in the city. Of the 5,480 PG accommodations in Bengaluru, as many as 3,597 are reportedly functioning without licences, raising concerns over compliance with regulations and the safety of residents.

According to information from the GBA Health Department, a circular issued by the Urban Development Department in 2025 stipulates that trade licences cannot be granted to PGs that fail to meet certain requirements. These include PG accommodations located on roads less than 40 feet wide, buildings that violate approved building plans and PGs operating in residential areas. Establishments with kitchens in basements are also ineligible for trade licences, officials said.

Authorities have expressed concern that PG accommodations operating in violation of the rules could pose safety risks to residents.

Notices seeking explanations have been issued to the establishments concerned, and a decision on further action is awaited.