Khandre backs ‘Keladi Karnataka’ demand

Shivamogga: Society remembers those who achieve great things, and today’s youth should strive for excellence and contribute to the development of the country, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre said.

Speaking at a talent felicitation programme organised by the Shivamogga district unit of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, he presented certificates and cash prizes to students who secured high marks in SSLC and PUC examinations.

Many people know only their grandfather’s name and are unaware of the names of their great-grandfathers and earlier generations. However, achievers are remembered for a long time, he said, urging young people to pursue education, develop their intellect, secure higher positions and contribute to society.

He credited the mutts and religious institutions of the community with providing quality education to people across castes and religions through the three forms of dasoha — food, education and shelter. Merely celebrating the greatness of ancestors was not enough; society must also demonstrate its vitality in the present, he said.

Describing youth as the strength of any community, Khandre cited Major Dr Deeksha Mudadevannavar, a recipient of the Keladi Chennamma Award and the Balidan Badge, as an inspiration for young people.

He observed that society was now in an era of artificial intelligence and machine learning, where technologies developed by humans were also threatening to displace jobs. Young people must therefore complement their education with intelligence and practical skills to meet emerging challenges, he said.

Khandre said efforts were underway to complete the grand Anubhava Mantapa project at Basavakalyan by the next Basava Jayanti. The project, being developed at a cost of ₹750 crore, commemorates the place associated with the ideas of democracy and parliamentary governance propagated by Basavanna. He recalled that when he was a minister in 2015-16, he led a delegation to meet then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and seek approval for a modern Anubhava Mantapa. Siddaramaiah approved the project, after which former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa sanctioned ₹200 crore and construction began.

Following Siddaramaiah’s return as Chief Minister and during the tenure of DK Shivakumar, another ₹330 crore was released for the project, he said, adding that construction was progressing at a rapid pace. The structure features 770 pillars commemorating the 770 Amara Ganangalu, with vachanas engraved on every pillar. The concept of Ishtalinga worship has also been incorporated scientifically into the project, he said.

Khandre said he would bring to the Chief Minister’s attention the community’s demand to rename the Malnad region as “Keladi Karnataka” and make efforts in that direction. He also asserted that Veerashaiva and Lingayat were not separate, describing them as two sides of the same coin.

He cited a handwritten statement by the late Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math in support of his position. With the blessings of Basavanna and other pramathas, the Renuka tradition of spiritual teachers, and the gurus and viraktas, nobody could divide the community, he said.

ZP, TP Elections Likely by January

Khandre said the state government had already issued notifications on constituency delimitation and reservation for the rural local body elections. The deadline for filing objections to the reservation notification for Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats was October 19. After examining the objections, the government will issue a draft notification, following which the State Election Commission will initiate the election process, he explained. Khandre reiterated that the state government was committed to holding elections to rural local bodies.