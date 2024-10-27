37-yr-old woman pregnant with twins treated for aggressive breast cancer

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 37-year-old lady, who was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer while being pregnant with twins. Despite the severity and complexity of her condition, a multidisciplinary oncology team, including Dr Bharath G, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, and Dr Vivek Belathur, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology led by Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director of the Department of Surgical Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, at Fortis hospital Bannerghatta Road devised a comprehensive treatment plan. This approach has given her hope for recovery and the opportunity to embrace motherhood.

A year ago, during her 18th week of pregnancy, patient Priya (name changed) noticed a lump in her right breast, prompting a visit to her physician. An MRI revealed a complex mass in the breast that involved surrounding tissues, though it had not yet spread to the muscles. Additionally, multiple lymph nodes (small, bean-shaped structures that help fight infection) in the right armpit and chest area were found. A biopsy (a test where a small sample of tissue is taken for analysis) confirmed that she was suffering from Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma (a fast-growing type of breast cancer that starts in the milk ducts and spreads to surrounding tissue). At the time of diagnosis, her cancer was classified as stage 3 and HER2-positive, meaning her cancer cells had an excess of a protein called HER2, which promotes cancer cell growth. This classification also indicated that her cancer was unresponsive to certain hormone therapies, adding further complexity to her treatment plan.

Given the complexity of her condition, the multidisciplinary team of oncologists, obstetricians, and surgeons worked closely to develop a treatment plan that would balance the needs of both mother and babies. The medical team’s strategy involved a combination of chemotherapy, advanced imaging techniques, and surgery, ensuring that her health was prioritized while minimizing risks to the twins.

Giving details of the surgery Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Dr Bharath G said “Priya’s case was especially challenging, as she was 18 weeks pregnant with twins while simultaneously battling an aggressive and rapidly progressing cancer. Our team, consisting of both oncology specialists and obstetricians, had to strike a delicate balance between treating the cancer and ensuring the safety of both mother and babies.

“ We began with chemotherapy to control the cancer, taking every precaution to minimize risks to the unborn babies. At 34 weeks, we decided to perform an early Caesarean section to deliver the twins safely, allowing us to focus on her ongoing treatment while ensuring both her health and the babies’ well-being.” Explaining the procedure, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Dr Vivek Belathur said, “She underwent chemotherapy during pregnancy, which presented its own set of challenges. The latest scans show that the new medication regimen has started to show positive effects, with reduced signs of cancer progression and a renewed hope for recovery. She is scheduled for breast reconstruction in the upcoming months.”