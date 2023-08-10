40% allegations against BJP are true, 15% commission allegations against DK are false: Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: The allegations made by contractors on BJP of 40 percent commission are true. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has defended DCM DK Shivakumar that the allegation of 15 percent commission on Congress is false.

Responding to the commission's allegations against the DCM in Vidhana Soudha, he said that 4 teams have been formed to investigate the works in BBMP. After the report of the committee, the bill will be cleared. The committee report has not been given yet. He lashed out at the BJP saying that the commission report is not given, they are already making accusations.

I told the officials that the bill should be released soon. BJP's allegation is far from the truth. When the work is not done, how can the bill be cleared? We have formed a team to investigate this. He said let the investigation report come.

They got 40% commission during the BJP period. They have lost their moral right to criticize us. BJP has no value in their words. People have ordered the BJP to be in the opposition party. For four and half years they should be in opposition, he said.

It is true that the bills of the contractors are pending and not paid. Due to the financial instability and loans taken by BJP, this amount of bill remains outstanding. But no one has asked for commission. Allegation of 40% commission on BJP is true. But he defended the Congress party that the charge of 15% commission on us is false.