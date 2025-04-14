5-year-old girl kidnapped, killed by man in Hubballi

Live
Hubballi (Karnataka): A 5-year-old girl child was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a man here on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred at the Ashok Nagar police station limits here and the body was found in an abandoned building, they said. Though there are reports of sexual assault, police have not confirmed it, and have said that medical examination and investigations are underway. Outraged by the incident, a large number of residents from the locality gathered in front of Ashok Nagar police station and staged a protest, demanding justice.
“The complaint is being taken from the parents of a girl and necessary legal action will follow,” Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad N Shashi Kumar told reporters here. Victim’s family hails from Koppal district. Her mother worked as a house maid and as an assistant at a beauty parlor while her father worked as a painter, he said.
“The mother had taken her daughter for work, as she was working at the houses in the locality. An unidentified man had taken the girl from there. On searching, the girl was found in the bathroom of a small sheet roofed building in front of the House from where she had gone missing. She was immediately shifted to hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” he said.
The Commissioner said, the culprit will be nabbed at the earliest and necessary legal action will be taken. Responding to a question on the accused, he said, CCTV footage is being checked, once the identity of the accused is established, his whereabouts and other details can be ascertained and necessary action will be taken.
Asked was there any rape attempt or sexual assault, he said, “No information for now. Cause of death, was there any kind of assault on the girl child will all be verified,” he said.
Police have requested agitators to maintain peace and allow police to do their job and take
necessary action.