5-yr-old orphan’s wish turns minister emotional 

Chamarajanagara: The State Women and Children Welfare Minister Shashikala R Jolle went emotional when she heard wish of 5-year-old girl who lost both parents to Covid-19. The Minister on Saturday visited Chamarajanagara to console the family of Varsha. It is said that Varsha's parents Guru Prasad (35) and mother Rashmi (27) succumbed to Covid in May with in just four days gap.

When Jolle visited Varsha's uncle's home she received the Minister by giving her a rose. When Minister asked the child that what she want to be in future the girl said she wanted to become a Deputy Commissioner ,the minister hugged her. She instructed officers to provide all facilities to family. MUDA president H V Rajiv who was present there promised to give Rs 50,000 from his pocket.

Speaking to reporters Jolle said that the state government provides all kinds of help to orphan children who lost their parents and never let the children to come to street. She said 3271 child marriages were reported in state since one year. She said the department received 3589 complaints of child marriage and 2008 FIRs registered.

She said child marriage cases are reduced now owing to active role taken up by ASHA worker and NGOs. She said 925 children lost one parent and 49 children lost both parents due to Covid this year. She said government would open Covid Care Centres (CCC) in all Taluk centers to tackle third wave of Covid and mothers would be allowed to stay with child in CCCs.