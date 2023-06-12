570 accidents, 55 deaths on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway in 5 months

Bengaluru: In just five months, In a span of five months from January to May, 570 accidents have occurred on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway and 55 people have lost their life. This has raised concerns on the safety of commuters. High speed driving, negligence of drivers, unscientific road construction are said to be the main reasons for most of the accidents on the expressway.



According to sources, apart from the casualty, 52 people were severely injured, 279 suffered minor injuries and another 184 sustained problems like broken bones.

Traffic experts have suggested that the government should take measures to curb the speed of vehicles at requisite places on the expressway and identify the accident zones and fix them. Most vehicles are travelling at a normal speed of 160 kmph on the expressway. Experts opined that this is dangerous as the highway has multiple entry and exit points.

Mysore is considered the second fastest growing city in Karnataka after the state capital Bangalore. The 119 km-long expressway has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8,480 crores to reduce travel time between the two cities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expressway in Mandya. Since its inception, the Dashpath Highway has been in the news for one reason or another.