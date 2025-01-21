Live
60-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Loses Rs. 2.8 Crore in Cyber Scam
A 60-year-old man from Bengaluru lost Rs. 2.8 crore in a cyber scam after receiving a fraudulent WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be from Citibank
A 60-year-old man from Bengaluru lost Rs. 2.8 crore to a cyber scam. The scam started when he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number, with someone claiming to be from Citibank. The scammer told him he had a credit card in his name and needed to change his phone number to activate it. They promised to send him a new SIM card and phone.
A few days later, he received a Redmi phone and SIM card. After using the new phone, he got an alert about an unauthorized transaction and found that Rs. 2.8 crore had been stolen from his bank account. It is believed the phone had malware installed, allowing the scammers to clone his information and access his account.
Scammers are always finding new ways to trick people. Be careful when getting calls or messages from unknown numbers. Banks usually contact you using registered numbers, not WhatsApp. Never share personal details or click on suspicious links. If you think you've been scammed, report it to the police or cyber cell. Stay alert to stay safe online.