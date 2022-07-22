6,000 potholes closed, 3,000 yet to be fixed: BBMP chief Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said there are still around 3,000 potholes on Bengaluru city roads.



"Our planning and police departments have reported that there are about 6,000 potholes. Of them, 1,500 have not yet been filled. Besides, of 3,000 potholes on roads at the ward level, 1,500 still remain unrepaired," Tushar Girinath said.

According to officials, Rs 30 lakh is made available for each ward to fix the potholes. Apart from this, money will be allocated for natural calamities. The BBMP chief said that what was announced in the budget was re-allocated.

In a couple of days, the work on putting up boards on the respective boundaries will be started to mark the restructured wards. Ward offices will be temporarily constructed in 800 sq.ft each..

"We are short of staff. We have sent a proposal for the appointment of 400 people. There is a shortage of 100 Assistant Engineers. Each ward needs an AE. Therefore, we have asked all the departments to provide information on how many staff they want, he said. "Our marshals have taken very strict action regarding plastic ban. It is now very much under control. Plastic national flags are also not allowed," he said.