7th International Electronic Warfare Conference Begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The three-day Seventh International Electronic Warfare Conference–India (EWCI 2026) commenced in Bengaluru on Tuesday, bringing together global experts, defence scientists and industry leaders to discuss advances in electronic warfare technologies.

Organised by the India Chapter of the Association of Old Crows (AOC), Bengaluru, the conference is being held at the National Science Seminar Complex, IISc, from January 20 to 22 under the theme “Electronic Warfare: Be Wisely Connected And Win.”

EWCI 2026 is being conducted with the active support of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Ministry of Defence, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and the Indian defence industry. The conference is chaired by Dr B K Das, Distinguished Scientist, Director General (ECS), DRDO, and President of the AOC India Chapter.

The conference aims to benefit modern armed forces, military planners, developers, testers, trainers, procurement agencies and vendors engaged in electronic warfare systems and technologies. Previous editions of EWCI have seen strong participation from the Indian Armed Services, DRDO, defence public sector units and international EW professionals.

This year’s event has participation from leading EW organisations and researchers from countries including the United States, Israel, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, apart from India. Forty-eight organisations are taking part, with around 130 technical papers being presented by experts from defence R&D institutions, industry and academia.

Delegates include scientists, electronic warfare specialists, armed forces personnel, academicians, manufacturers and key decision-makers in the defence sector. A high-technology indoor exhibition showcasing advanced electronic warfare products is being held alongside the conference.

A panel discussion on the future relevance of electronic warfare is also scheduled, focusing on emerging trends such as Network Centric Warfare, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence in the context of Industry 5.0.